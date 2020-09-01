Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.1% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $231.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,706.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.