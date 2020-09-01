New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,743 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Omnicell worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.26. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $279,407.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

