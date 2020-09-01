Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) to report $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

ADSW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 216.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 496.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter worth $585,000.

ADSW stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Advanced Disposal Services has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

