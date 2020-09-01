Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $7,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $289,050.00. Also, insider John Demaree bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $109,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,477 shares of company stock worth $1,113,930. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

