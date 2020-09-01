Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

