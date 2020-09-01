Brokerages Anticipate Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 136,643 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $5,755,403.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,843,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,308 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $53,771.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,281,351 shares in the company, valued at $52,676,339.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,473 shares of company stock worth $10,715,887. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.56 million, a P/E ratio of 246.35 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.