Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Cytosorbents posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTSO. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

