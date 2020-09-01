Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 101,875 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 11,319.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 101,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Visteon worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth about $39,742,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 120.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 522,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 284,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Visteon by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 274,656 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the first quarter worth about $7,499,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 22.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 147,877 shares during the period.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

