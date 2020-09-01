Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Protagonist Therapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($1.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,061 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after purchasing an additional 722,816 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 624,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.