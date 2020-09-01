Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $486.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.03.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.