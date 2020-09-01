Analysts Anticipate Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.69). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on VKTX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $486.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.03.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Assetmark Inc. Buys New Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Assetmark Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America
Assetmark Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America
Eversource Energy Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.
Eversource Energy Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.
4,973 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Acquired by Assetmark Inc.
4,973 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Acquired by Assetmark Inc.
Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co.
Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co.
Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Five Below Inc
Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Five Below Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report