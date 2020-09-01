Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,726 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $7,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 52.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 53.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 716,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 248,130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 36.0% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

