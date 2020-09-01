Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,949 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,968 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

AU opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

