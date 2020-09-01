Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

