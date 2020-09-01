Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,780 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 77.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 95.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 206.6% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 76,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 51,650 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its position in Genpact by 37.9% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of G opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

