Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,152 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 18.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,220. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXACT Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of EXACT Sciences stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

