State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of California Water Service Group worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98 and a beta of -0.01.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 5.45%. California Water Service Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

