Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,496,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after buying an additional 505,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,349,000 after buying an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,193,000 after buying an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,820,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $953,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,869,426. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total value of $5,079,600.00. Insiders sold 93,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,943 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

NYSE:GL opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.12. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.