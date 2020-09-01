Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,690 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 73.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $207,293.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,717 shares of company stock worth $1,176,971 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

POWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

