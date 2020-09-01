Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,588,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,148,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 622,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,634,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,659,000 after acquiring an additional 593,770 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,718,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 576,423 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082 in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.22. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

