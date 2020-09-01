Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 674.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 31.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $246,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Public Storage by 12.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $4,926,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Uri P. Harkham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,563.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $657,028. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $212.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.87. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a one year low of $155.37 and a one year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $709.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.42 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

