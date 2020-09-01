Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.