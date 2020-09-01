Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $2.73 Million in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,016.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

SRC opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

