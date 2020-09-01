Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 241,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,086,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enstar Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Several research firms have commented on ESGR. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited
Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,152 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 5,152 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Position in California Water Service Group
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.26 Million Position in California Water Service Group
Globe Life Inc. Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Globe Life Inc. Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,690 Shares of Power Integrations Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 9,690 Shares of Power Integrations Inc
Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.
Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report