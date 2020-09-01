Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Enstar Group worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGR. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 241,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,069 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,086,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,734,000 after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enstar Group by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $178.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.56. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $94.58 and a 1 year high of $213.99.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.46%.

Several research firms have commented on ESGR. TheStreet upgraded Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

