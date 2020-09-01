Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 51,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $2,510,034.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,594,990.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock worth $4,836,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

