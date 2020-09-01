Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 35,707 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,707 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,800,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $483,872,000 after acquiring an additional 565,173 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $32.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6021 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

