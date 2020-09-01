Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,988 Shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in News were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of News by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of News by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 30,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of News stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85. News Corp has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

