Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.09% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,941,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 182,575 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 669,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,563 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,580,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 808,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 117,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNFP opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several research firms have commented on PNFP. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 4,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 56,000 shares of company stock worth $2,434,800 and have sold 13,035 shares worth $561,219. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

