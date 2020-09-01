Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In other news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,021,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $3,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 242,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,316. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUSHA stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.