Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 7,014 Shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 133.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 175,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Insiders have sold a total of 82,979 shares of company stock worth $5,332,017 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.50. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

