Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Franklin Electric worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $643,862. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

