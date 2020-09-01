Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.84 Million Position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 63,147 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Moelis & Co worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 9.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 19.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 10.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 8.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Co from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,674.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Moelis & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 52.04%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

