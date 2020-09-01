Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 304,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 596,490 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 108.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

