Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 179.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,905,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $56,759,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,065,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 139,523 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

NYSE WWE opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

World Wrestling Entertainment Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.