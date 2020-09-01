Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 21,294 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 774.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 819,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 726,083 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,768,000 after purchasing an additional 655,789 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 47.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,872,000 after purchasing an additional 651,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,991,000 after purchasing an additional 515,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSG stock opened at $92.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus increased their price target on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.