Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $243.26 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $244.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.73 and its 200-day moving average is $198.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

