Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 217 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Littelfuse by 112.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Littelfuse by 46.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $180.84 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.63 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.34. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,822,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.46, for a total value of $418,486.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,173 shares of company stock worth $5,056,216. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

