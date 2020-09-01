Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 199,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,041,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $662,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,997,778 shares of company stock valued at $61,316,713.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

