Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 356,690 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,219,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 738,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 49.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 422,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 139,883 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.02. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.70.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

