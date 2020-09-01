13,756 Shares in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,756 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.12.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $223.45 on Tuesday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $267.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.98, for a total value of $1,773,063.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.19, for a total transaction of $34,102.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,897,624.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $18,033,677. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

