Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 18,433 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 77.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.