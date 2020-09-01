Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RS. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 296.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.20.

RS stock opened at $104.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

