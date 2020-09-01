Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 76.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 48.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.50.

EDU stock opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $153.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average is $128.65.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

