Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,779 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.13% of NCR worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NCR by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NCR by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

NYSE:NCR opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

In related news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.