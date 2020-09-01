Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,339,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 259.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,610 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 183.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 65,075 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,527,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $387,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,833,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,935. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.43.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $293.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.