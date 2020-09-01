Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in China Mobile by 91.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in China Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Mobile stock opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.9871 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

CHL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Mobile in a research report on Monday, August 17th. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

