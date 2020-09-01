Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 79,699 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 367.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,699 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.26% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $168,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $177,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 50,857.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMI stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.75. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,273.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

