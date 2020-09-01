Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 10,136 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2,128.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $600,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,771 shares of company stock worth $4,230,823. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $127.15 on Tuesday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.50.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

