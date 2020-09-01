Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,970 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of US Foods worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of US Foods by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

