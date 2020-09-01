Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $3,394,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in National Retail Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,440,000 after purchasing an additional 363,417 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

