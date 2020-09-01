Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $355,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,423,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,234,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,969,000 after buying an additional 384,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $41,764,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $29,113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,473.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 203,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH opened at $184.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $198.38.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.